Covalent Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $324,050.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00875800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.