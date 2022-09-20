Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,240 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

