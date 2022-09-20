Covington Capital Management Buys 543 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

