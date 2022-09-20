Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.94.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

