Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHM opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

