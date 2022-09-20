CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

