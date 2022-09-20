Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 829,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 11.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Crane by 6.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

