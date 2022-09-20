Cream (CRM) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cream (CRM) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $5,957.56 and $23.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.