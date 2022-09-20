Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $6.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE CS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

