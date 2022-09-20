Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.