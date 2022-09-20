Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €200.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB1. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €171.65 ($175.15) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €162.47.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

