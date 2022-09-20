Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $63.78 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

