Credits Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $36,616.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

