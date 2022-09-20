Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 2.80. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

