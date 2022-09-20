Critical Contrast: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 123.04 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.72 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -9.43

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -1,092.72% -123.40% Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

