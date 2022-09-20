Critical Contrast: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) vs. Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80% Titan Machinery 4.52% 19.61% 8.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Leslie’s and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.94 $126.63 million $0.78 18.22 Titan Machinery $1.71 billion 0.38 $66.05 million $3.84 7.60

Leslie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leslie’s and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 3 5 0 2.63 Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leslie’s presently has a consensus price target of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Leslie’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.