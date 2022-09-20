Critical Review: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 3.07 $35.45 million ($0.29) -78.69 Trade Desk $1.20 billion 25.54 $137.76 million $0.07 900.56

Profitability

Trade Desk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AppLovin and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37% Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppLovin and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00 Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 196.23%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.87%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Volatility and Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Trade Desk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

