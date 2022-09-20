Critical Survey: Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 32.97% 18.04% 1.66% East West Bancorp 45.32% 16.45% 1.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $52.02 million 2.78 $10.85 million N/A N/A East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.49 $872.98 million $6.56 11.31

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 East West Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.