Critical Survey: NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

NanoVibronix and Vicarious Surgical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -570.31% -115.81% -87.02% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NanoVibronix and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.46%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $1.70 million 7.65 -$14.28 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 19.80

NanoVibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

