Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,516,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,338,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $234,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

