Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0134

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Crown has a market cap of $408,273.30 and $67.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.80 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00257946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00051190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,537,178 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

