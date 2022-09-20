Crowny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $134,389.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $977,887.94 and $134,389.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064433 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny (CRWNY) is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.