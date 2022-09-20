Crust Network (CRU) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $6.81 million and $578,327.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

