Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $650,893.74 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

