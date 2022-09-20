Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Market Cap Hits $26,492.40

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00013810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $26,492.40 and $90.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00122194 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00881947 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
