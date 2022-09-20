Cryptobuyer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $2,864.46 and $1.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00119471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00868337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io/en. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners.Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

