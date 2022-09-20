Crypton Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $202,731.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,988,583 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

