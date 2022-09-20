CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

