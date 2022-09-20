CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4,437.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $89.61 and a 52 week high of $179.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.