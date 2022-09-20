CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 543.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.