CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

Shares of AON opened at $278.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.26 and a 200 day moving average of $289.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

