CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.8 %

GPN opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

