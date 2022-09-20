CVA Family Office LLC Sells 310 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

