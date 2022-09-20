CVA Family Office LLC Sells 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $715.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.77 and a 200-day moving average of $639.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

