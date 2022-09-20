CVA Family Office LLC Takes $44,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

