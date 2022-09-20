CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.