CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,253,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 1,892,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,506.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYAGF shares. Citigroup started coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

