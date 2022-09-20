Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $318.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $317.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.45.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $278.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

