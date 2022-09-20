Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $878,632.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 571,565,976 coins and its circulating supply is 570,779,576 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.