DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $511,772.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

