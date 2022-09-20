Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$39.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$40.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.62.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

