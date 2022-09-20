Delta (DELTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,887.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007387 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010779 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Delta Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

