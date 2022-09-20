Dero Price Tops $3.57 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00018636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $108,206.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,869,938 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

