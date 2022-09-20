Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6 %

DTE stock opened at €18.99 ($19.37) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

