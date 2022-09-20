DeversiFi (DVF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $435,573.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi (CRYPTO:DVF) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories: The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app). Telegram | Discord “

