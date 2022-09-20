DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.73. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 181,332 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
DHI Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a P/E ratio of 565.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
