Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.02. 553,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 585,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

