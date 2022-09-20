Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.02. 553,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 585,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
DMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
