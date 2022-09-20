Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $416.52 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

