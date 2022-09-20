Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.