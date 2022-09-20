Diversified Trust Co Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 431,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Mondelez International by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

